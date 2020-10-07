Myrtle Beach officers remember Jacob Hancher as a ‘big teddy bear,’ ‘pure good guy’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department are remembering their fellow officer Jacob Hancher, days after he was killed in the line of duty.
Words used to describe him were “big teddy bear” and “pure good guy.”
“Nobody smiles that much,” said MBPD Patrol First Class Ofc. Mark Bechtel. “The energy that he brought is what our shift really needed.”
Hancher died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night while responding to a domestic call around 14th Avenue South.
The officers said this summer has been scary due to issues around the country revolving around police relations.
However, Hancher’s death and the support the MBPD has received in the days since has shown how much the community cares for the community, and it makes them want to put on their uniforms, they say.
