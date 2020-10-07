MBPD thanks community for its support following death of officer in the line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is thanking the community for its support following the weekend death of an officer in the line of duty.
Late Saturday night, Ofc. Jacob Hancher and a second officer were responding to a domestic call in the area of 14th Avenue South when gunfire rang out. Fancher and the suspect, identified as 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, were both killed, while the other officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
In the days that have followed, an outpouring of support has come in from law enforcement agencies across the country, state and local leaders, and members of the Grand Strand community.
On Wednesday morning, the MBPD posted to its social media channels a chalk drawing of a police badge that had written inside of it “374 Jacob Hancher EOW 10-3-20.”
“EOW” stands for end of watch.
“Thank you to everyone in our community for sharing your support for Officer Jacob Hancher,” a post accompanying the photo stated.
The MBPD is asking anyone who wants to share their memories or photos of Hancher to comment on their social media posts, or send a direct message.
The Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where Hancher was a parishioner, is holding a candlelight rosary vigil Wednesday night for the fallen officer. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Columbarium at St. James.
A public viewing for Hancher will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public funeral service will take place Friday starting at 2 p.m., also at the convention center.
