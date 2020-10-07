Leading Ladies of the Grand Strand: Kristin Call, Myrtle Beach Pelicans associate general manager

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kristin Call joined the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in October 2013 and has since been promoted to associate general manager of the minor league baseball team and is involved in every aspect of the team.
“I’m in charge of marketing right now, which this year has looked very, very different, very organic. It’s a smaller staff here and we’re all very much involved in a lot of things, but I work with just about every single department from production, social media, ticket sales, you name it,” Call said.
Every day looks different for Call. She said she helps promote the games, works with the creative production team, social media, game prep and game time experience.
Call said she is really involved in the Grand Strand community as well.
“I think that’s one thing that’s really great about minor league baseball as a whole and especially this organization. They really push their their teams and encourage their folks to get involved outside of the walls of their stadium or ballpark and inside of the community,” she said.
She serves on the American Heart Association and Heart Walk Team and also coaches at Myrtle Beach High School for the varsity volleyball team.
“That has always been really important to me,” Call said. “I grew up playing a lot of sports, I played volleyball in college, and for me it’s just important to give back to the sport that gave so much to me.”
When asked what advice she would give to other young aspiring female athletes and professionals, Call said to “be passionate.”
“Learn everything about the sport that you care about and about the business of sports, and that may be that you’re not the smartest person in the room, but you can sit and you know when to ask for help or when to get people that are really good in a particular area involved,” she said.
