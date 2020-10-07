DHEC: Over 550 new COVID-19 cases announced, 27 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 556 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 148,334 and those who have died to 3,300, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 86 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 4,309 and the percent positive was 12.9%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,186 inpatient hospital beds, 8,173 are in use for a 80.24% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 707 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 183 are in ICU and 93 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
