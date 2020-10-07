Horry County Democratic, GOP offices gear up for vice presidential debate

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Democratic and Republican parties have spent months passing out signs and stickers for their presidential candidates' campaign.
Nationwide, people will get to hear from the other names on those signs at the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and his opponent, Kamala Harris.
“The one thing that I think I would like them to know is that she is a listener," said Horry County Democratic Party Vice Chair Barbara Wake. "She really listens to what people have to say and she’s really passionate and empathetic.”
“I think Vice President Pence will do an excellent job," said Horry County Republican Party Chairwoman Dreama Perdue. "He’s been a governor and has a great background with debating.”
Wake and Perdue both predict the coronavirus will be at the forefront of discussion, but they do have some other issues they’d like to see come up.
“Considering both President Trump and Joe Biden’s age, the next vice president will have to be a heartbeat away from the presidency, as they say," said Wake.
“Mainly, you’re economy, I think that’s probably the number one thing outside the virus," said Perdue. "Not taking away from how important the virus is to everyone.”
Both party offices are confident in their respective vice-presidential candidates and think the debate will help them continue the local campaigning efforts.
“She just has to be herself," said Wake. "She is so empathetic and so strong.”
“He has all the qualifications to have a good debate," said Perdue. "He has all of them.”
Both offices said they’ve had a push like never before for yard signs, not only for the presidential election but also the congressional offices in South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.