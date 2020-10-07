’He achieved his goal’: Fitness brotherhood recalls Jacob Hancher’s determination to become an officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - To many people, Jacob Hancher was a Myrtle Beach police officer and a volunteer firefighter, but to one Grand Strand organization, he was more than that.
Hancher was a member of F3 Grand Strand, an all men’s fitness group, for four and a half years.
In that time, members said they grew to know and cherish Hancher as part of their brotherhood.
“He was certainly a very fine young man and had goals and aspirations and was very open about what those goals and aspirations were,” F3 member Matt Harris said.
F3 stands for Fitness, Fellowship and Faith. The organization consists of peer-led workout groups that meet every morning.
That’s how Harris came to know Hancher.
Harris said Hancher joined the fitness organization to get into shape for the police academy. He often expressed his passion for law enforcement.
“It was part of his DNA to give to the community, to have a heart of service,” Harris said.
Every F3 member has a nickname. Harris said Hancher’s was “Hightower,” after the character in the film Police Academy.
“Knowing his goal and aspiration was to get to the police academy, it just made perfect sense,” he said.
However, his goal was short-lived.
Seven months after becoming a certified police officer, Hancher was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic call on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.
“Jacob was obviously in his mid-twenties, so much life ahead of him, so much more to offer this community and give to this community,” Harris said.
But to be able to see Hancher’s dream turn into reality, Harris said, gives his F3 brothers a little peace of mind.
“He achieved his goal,” Harris said. “He became a police officer. He served this community at such a high level.”
F3 Grand Strand will hold a workout event in honor of Hancher Saturday, October 10 at 7 a.m. It’ll be on Forbus Court at the Market Common and open to the public.
