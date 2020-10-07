GRAPHIC: Horry County police investigating after injured dog found abandoned outside animal care center

By WMBF News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 4:38 PM
A dog was found injured outside of the Horry County Animal Care Center recently.
A dog was found injured outside of the Horry County Animal Care Center recently. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a case of animal neglect in which a dog was found with a severe injury to its neck.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the dog was found abandoned outside of the Horry County Animal Care Center during non-operating hours.

Graphic photos show the dog with deep, open wound on its neck.

Anyone with information about this dog or how it came to be in this condition is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

The original HCPD post is below. *** WARNING: The pictures are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. ***

