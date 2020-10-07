Florence County Sheriff’s lieutenant fired over politics, lawsuit claims

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former lieutenant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit, alleging he was fired for political reasons.
The lawsuit, which was filed on Oct. 1, lists interim Florence County Sheriff William “Billy” Barnes as a defendant.
In April 2019, Barnes was appointed acting sheriff by order of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following the arrest of Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges.
In an introductory press conference, Barnes heaped praise on Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby for “having the courage to do what was right” when contacting the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate Boone’s reported misconduct, the lawsuit stated.
Kirby announced his intention to run for Florence County sheriff less than a week after the press conference, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiff alleges an agreement was made where “Barnes would support Kirby as a candidate for sheriff and Kirby would, in return, continue to employ Barnes as the department’s polygrapher.”
The lawsuit also alleges Barnes met with corporals, sergeants and lieutenants, imploring them to support Kirby for sheriff or they would be “orphaned” and “out in the street.”
According to the lawsuit, high-ranking officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office continued to pressure deputies to support Kirby throughout the campaign.
The lawsuit alleges in December 2019, Kirby texted a screenshot to the plaintiff, which reportedly showed the plaintiff’s wife “liking” a Facebook page supporting the candidacy of T.J. Joye for sheriff.
The plaintiff explained to Kirby the “like” was given before Boone’s arrest and prior to Kirby’s candidacy, the lawsuit alleges.
The plaintiff said he explained these facts to Kirby in a text message, but Kirby reportedly failed to respond.
On June 10, 2020, just one day after Kirby lost the Republican primary for sheriff to T.J. Joye, the plaintiff was fired by Barnes, according to the lawsuit.
Barnes reportedly told the plaintiff he was “lazy” and failed to do his job.
Among the reasons for the termination were alleged policy violations by the plaintiff during a manhunt in Florence County in May.
The plaintiff said he was never informed of alleged policy violations while employed with the sheriff’s office and had no administrative or disciplinary action in his personnel file between being promoted to lieutenant up until the date of his termination, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiff is suing for punitive damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.
A spokesperson for the Florence County Sheriff’s Office stated they do not comment on pending litigation.
