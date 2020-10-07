FIRST ALERT: Warm and increasingly humid

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very warm weather will settle into the region through the weekend along with increasing humidity.
Tonight will see mostly clear skies and patchy areas of fog developing once again. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s along the Grand Strand and upper 50s across the Pee Dee.
Thursday will be another very warm day. A little patchy fog in the morning will give way to more sunshine through the day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80s on the beach and into the middle 80s across the Pee Dee.
The warm weather will continue into Friday along with an increase in humidity. Clouds will also start to thicken up through the day on Friday.
Late Friday will see Hurricane Delta move onshore along the Louisiana coastline and then start to move inland. As the remnants of Delta move through Mississippi and Tennessee through the weekend, humidity will quickly increase across the area. The added humidity and on shore wind will allow for scattered showers to develop at times. Rain chances this weekend will be at 30% on Saturday and then increase to 40% by Sunday when a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Despite the added clouds and passing showers, weekend temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon readings both days in the upper 70s to near 80.
