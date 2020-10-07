FIRST ALERT: Warm and increasingly humid

Late Friday will see Hurricane Delta move onshore along the Louisiana coastline and then start to move inland. As the remnants of Delta move through Mississippi and Tennessee through the weekend, humidity will quickly increase across the area. The added humidity and on shore wind will allow for scattered showers to develop at times. Rain chances this weekend will be at 30% on Saturday and then increase to 40% by Sunday when a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Despite the added clouds and passing showers, weekend temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon readings both days in the upper 70s to near 80.