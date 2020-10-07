FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, warm Wednesday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Patchy fog will continue this morning, especially inland as you head out the door. It’s a mild start compared to previous mornings with readings in the low-mid 60s. Our temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80s by this afternoon, allowing for a warmer than normal day for this time of year.
Sunshine will return today and continue into Thursday with highs remaining in the low-mid 80s. An uptick in humidity will begin to arrive late on Thursday and push into the area for Friday and the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend with increasing cloud cover.
By the weekend increasing humidity will be here in full force along with moisture from Delta. That will lead to a few showers or storms at times but the heaviest will remain well north and west of the region. Weekend rain chances pick up to 40% on Sunday. Temperatures will be warm and humid with those highs still around 80°. It’s still too early to tell when the rain chances will officially come to an end from Delta. However, we do bring those chances back down to isolated by Monday and Tuesday at 20% for now.
