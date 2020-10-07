FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, warm Wednesday ahead

By the weekend increasing humidity will be here in full force along with moisture from Delta. That will lead to a few showers or storms at times but the heaviest will remain well north and west of the region. Weekend rain chances pick up to 40% on Sunday. Temperatures will be warm and humid with those highs still around 80°. It’s still too early to tell when the rain chances will officially come to an end from Delta. However, we do bring those chances back down to isolated by Monday and Tuesday at 20% for now.