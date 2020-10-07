Fact-checking South Carolina’s U.S. Senate candidates after first debate

This claim is in reference to back in March of 2016. During the final year of Obama’s presidency, while the Senate considered and ultimately denied his pick, Graham said, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.” He said that this would be the new rule and precedent that Republicans were setting.