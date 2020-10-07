Dining with Dockery: Wicked Tuna

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the fourth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to a popular spot right along the Grand Strand.
Wicked Tuna has two locations. One is in Murrells Inlet and the other is located at the 2nd Avenue Pier. Andrew headed over to the 2nd Avenue Pier for a look at the waves, to catch a few rays and to enjoy some great seafood this week.
While you enjoy the amazing views at both restaurants, you are guaranteed to have fresh fish, prime beef and bold flavors shine through each meal you order.
Wicked Tuna is know for their “hook to plate” motto. Wicked Tuna sends out a fishing fleet to the Atlantic Ocean sourcing the freshest grouper, mahi-mahi, sea bass and snapper off the Carolina coast. Every fish they serve is caught local by their own boats and then cleaned and prepped onsite in the fish house before being brought into the kitchen. From there, the magic happens!
Their menu offers a variety of shareables, salads, house specialties, land and sea specials, sandwiches and all the add-ons you would ever want! If that doesn’t do the trick, they also serve some of the best sushi. Andrew’s favorites are any fish entrée, all the sushi and he really loves the dragon egg shareable! You will not regret it!
You can also visit the website for more information, hours and a look at the menu for yourself.
