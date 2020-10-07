Crews respond to helicopter down on Waties Island near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews have responded to a helicopter down on Waties Island near North Myrtle Beach.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said a small helicopter is on the ground. He added that crews were dispatched to the area around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He said that there are no reported injuries at this time.
Waties Island is an undeveloped barrier island that is in between North Myrtle Beach and Sunset Beach.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.