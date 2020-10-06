Wife of late HCPD corporal on naming beach access in his honor: ‘I just want to thank everybody’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Garden City parking lot will now be named after a Horry County police corporal who lost his long battle with the coronavirus.
On Tuesday night, the Horry County Council overwhelmingly approved the resolution that will name the parking lot at the intersection of Azalea Drive and South Waccamaw Drive the Cpl. Michael “Mike” Ambrosino Beach Parking Lot.
His wife Tracey Ambrosino tearfully thanked everyone who has been there for her family during this difficult time.
“I just want to thank everybody. I appreciate all that everybody has done for my husband and my family,” Tracey said.
Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill added that it’s important to recognize first responders and law enforcement and even referenced the death of Myrtle Beach Pfc. Jacob Hancer who was killed Saturday night during a shooting.
“It’s important for us especially for in light of what’s happened recently in our community to recognize our first responders, our public safety folks, our law enforcement for what they do each and every day. We will continue to hold up Tracy and her family for as long as we possibly can,” Hill said.
Ambrosino joined the Horry County Police Department in 2013 after spending 25 years of law enforcement with the New York Department of Corrections, Philmont Police Department, and Coxsackie Police Department.
He served on the south precinct patrol, beach patrol, honor guard and as a team leader for the SWAT negotiations team.
Ambrosino was well-known along Garden City beach and befriended many of the beachgoers there.
Last month, a paddle out ceremony was held to honor him and celebrate his life.
