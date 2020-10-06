West Florence at Myrtle Beach named week three Extra Point Game of the Week

The Seahawks have been dominant thus far outscoring their first two opponents in Darlington and Georgetown by a combined 103 points. Myrtle Beach is led by junior quarterback Ryan Burger who has already thrown for 579 yards and nine scores. He has a trio of receivers at his disposal that can make any defense pay in Jones, Adam Randall, and Raykwon Williams. Randall is ranked as a 4-star by 247Sports and recently picked up an offer from Clemson.