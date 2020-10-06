West Florence at Myrtle Beach named week three Extra Point Game of the Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium is the site for our Extra Point Game of the Week for week three. The top-ranked team in Class 4A in Myrtle Beach welcomes in No. 7 West Florence in a critical matchup in Region VI of Class 4A.
There will be plenty of star power in the matchup as each team features an ACC commit. West Florence defensive back Nyke Johnson is committed to Virginia Tech while J.J. Jones of Myrtle Beach will be taking his talents to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels.
The Seahawks have been dominant thus far outscoring their first two opponents in Darlington and Georgetown by a combined 103 points. Myrtle Beach is led by junior quarterback Ryan Burger who has already thrown for 579 yards and nine scores. He has a trio of receivers at his disposal that can make any defense pay in Jones, Adam Randall, and Raykwon Williams. Randall is ranked as a 4-star by 247Sports and recently picked up an offer from Clemson.
West Florence is new to Class 4A Region VI and is already starting to find its footing in the region. The Knights are also off to a 2-0 start on the year after defeating crosstown foe Wilson and Hartsville. On offense, George Derrick Floyd runs the show at quarterback and he has a reliable tight end in Dylan Snyder. The junior caught the go-ahead touchdown in last week’s victory over the Red Foxes.
Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
