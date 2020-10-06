‘We’re all heroes’: Resolution approved honoring those who saved family from sinking car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A multi-agency effort to save a family from a sinking vehicle was recognized by Horry County Council.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, leaders passed a resolution that honored those who were part of the rescue on Sept. 17.
Remnants of Hurricane Sally hit Horry County which caused flash flooding in the area. The Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department were called to the area of Cates Bay Highway and Bunyan Lane for a vehicle that was caught in the floodwaters.
Inside the vehicle was two adults and three children, according to authorities.
Horry County police Ofc. Adam Tack jumped into the floodwaters, used his baton to break a window and gained entry into the vehicle to reach the family that was trapped inside, according to HCPD.
“It’s pretty easy for me to get to the car and break some stuff up, but somebody still had to get me out, so thank all of y’all, I appreciate it,” Tack said while receiving his award. “Worlds came together that night.”
All the agencies involved in the rescue received plaques, honoring the work they did during that night.
But three men were specifically honored for their heroic efforts, which included Tack, District Chief Charlie Brown and Capt. Terry Watts.
“I’m kind of low key. I don’t like to be in the spotlight. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a hero.’ We’re all heroes. Not just me,” Tack said.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner added that this is a prime example of “Team Horry.”
“You see it right here. Doesn’t matter if it’s the city, the county, wherever it may be, we all work together for the betterment of all our citizens,” Tanner said.
