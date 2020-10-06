Week 3 SCHSL football state media rankings released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week three are out. A trio of local schools in Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar are all on top of their respective classes once again on this Tuesday. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
CLASS 5A:
1. Dutch Fork
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. TL Hanna
8. Carolina Forest
9. Goose Creek
10. Northwestern
CLASS 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Greer
CLASS 3A:
1. Dillon
2. Wren
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Gilbert
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Strom Thurmond
CLASS 2A:
1. Abbeville
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Saluda
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
CLASS 1A:
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Williston-Elko
9. Ridge Spring Monetta
10. Wagener-Salley
