Week 3 SCHSL football state media rankings released
By Gabe McDonald | October 6, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 6:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week three are out. A trio of local schools in Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lamar are all on top of their respective classes once again on this Tuesday. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

CLASS 5A:

1. Dutch Fork

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. TL Hanna

8. Carolina Forest

9. Goose Creek

10. Northwestern

CLASS 4A:

1. Myrtle Beach

2. South Pointe

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. West Florence

8. May River

9. Westside

10. Greer

CLASS 3A:

1. Dillon

2. Wren

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea Path

8. Gilbert

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Strom Thurmond

CLASS 2A:

1. Abbeville

2. Barnwell

3. Newberry

4. Saluda

5. Gray Collegiate

6. Cheraw

7. Timberland

8. Chesnee

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Wade Hampton

CLASS 1A:

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. Southside Christian

4. Green Sea Floyds

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Whale Branch

7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

8. Williston-Elko

9. Ridge Spring Monetta

10. Wagener-Salley

