WANTED: SC man on the run accused of shooting father, choking mother

LAKE WATEREE, S.C. (WIS) - Police are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder charges who is accused of hurting his parents.
Deputies say Joshua Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she passed out. It happened Oct. 3 at his parents’ home in Lake Wateree in Fairfield County.
Officials didn’t share the conditions of his parents, but since Williamson faces attempted murder charges, it can be assumed they are still alive.
Williamson lives in Florence but is known to frequent Aiken County, deputies said.
He’s described as a white man, 5-feet 11-inches tall and about 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Williamson left his parents' house in a 2000 Chevy Camaro with t-tops. The car has a South Carolina license plate reading SPH 382.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Williamson should call 911.
If someone knows where he is, they should call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
