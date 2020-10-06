Train collides with SUV in Lake City; no reported injuries

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police and fire crews responded to a collision involving a train and SUV on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Lake City Facebook page, the crash happened at Acline and Dansing streets.
Video obtained by WMBF News from a witness shows the SUV on the tracks when a train comes and smashes right into it.
“Thankfully the driver was able to exit the vehicle safely this afternoon,” the city posted on Facebook.
There were no other reported injuries with the crash.
