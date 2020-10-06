Thousands cast ballots during first two days of absentee voting in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people showed up to the polls Monday and Tuesday to cast their vote for the Nov. 3 election.
Absentee voting kicked off Monday, and Horry County officials are already noticing high voter turnout.
Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin said Monday was busy.
“In the total of all four places, we voted a little over 2,000, so it’s a pretty good start,” Martin said.
There are four locations for voters to vote absentee in-person across Horry County.
The locations are the Horry County Elections Office in Conway, the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library.
“They voted about 500 at the North Strand Rec and the South Strand Rec,” Martin said of Monday. “Carolina Forest I think did a little over 300.”
Lines went out the door at the Horry County Elections Office in Conway on Tuesday as well, but voters like Bonnie Jenkins said the line moved quickly.
“My voting experience went excellent,” Jenkins said. “It went fast. About 10 minutes. 10 minutes or less.”
Martin is expecting things to be busy all the way through Election Day, but even though that means more work for her and her staff, she still encourages people to vote before Nov. 3.
“We’re hoping that a lot of people are going to get out and vote absentee since it’s been opened up to everybody,” she said. “The more we get voted, the more won’t be able to show up Election Day, and that’ll eliminate some of the longer lines, hopefully.”
Voting locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in order to help get voters who work during the week a chance to come in when they’re less busy.
Martin added voters who haven’t gotten their ballots yet should get them soon.
