Several key topics up for discussion at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of key topics are up for discussion during Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting, including a resolution to change the name of a Garden City beach access to honor a local officer who died after a battle with COVID-19.
Horry County police Cpl. Mike Ambrosino passed away in August. Since his death, the community has been looking for ways to honor him. One proposition is renaming the beach access, as it was a place he loved to be.
The beach parking lot in Garden City is now Azalea Avenue, and the change will make it Corporal Michael “Mike” Ambrosino Beach Parking Lot.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said resolutions are typically framed so families can formally receive them.
“It recognizes him for his service," Vaught said. "It will be there always until someone comes and changes it or whatever, but it will be a lasting memorial.”
Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years. Seven of those years were spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard, and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations Team.
Councilman Gary Loftus said he wishes they could do more.
“I’m trying to find something more we can do, but especially for the officer in Myrtle Beach killed over the weekend," Loftus said. “People don’t seem to understand what they go through and what they do. What would you do without them, what would you be without them?"
Another topic on the agenda Tuesday is an increase in the percentage of the county’s reserve money.
Vaught said by adding to this fund, it’s the county’s way of being fiscally responsible, increasing the fund from 2.5% to 5%.
He added the funds are maintained year by year and it helps the county from having to borrow money, stating the percent increase is to help them in case of emergencies, like COVID-19 and hurricanes.
The reserve increase is for the general, fire, recreation, and waste management recycling monies.
Vaught said as of right now, there haven’t been any layoffs.
“We don’t want to layoff people because when you layoff people, you have to cut back services," he said. "And our job, we are in the service business, service industry as a county, because that’s what we do. We service our constituents and we don’t want to have to cut back on any of those services.”
Council is also set to discuss if the city administrator can list and sell Rankin Home for the benefit of the Conway Memorial Library.
The Rankin family has already donated the home to the Conway Memorial Library. However, the library board of trustees decided not to keep the property. Instead, the board wants to sell it and use the money to improve the library.
Vaught said the board is looking to add administration offices to the Conway Memorial Library on 5th Avenue with the money from the sale of the property.
He noted the Rankin Home and money coming from it isn’t the only donation to the library. He said it’s the second major donation the Conway Memorial Library has received. Vaught said the John and Barbara Thompson family donated a large amount of money to the library, and this is what he believes led to more donations.
“I think that sort of set a precedent and people, these are old Conway people who grew up in Conway and made their livings and retired and all, and they just wanna see Conway continue to grow and they feel the library is one of the biggest assets of the city.”
Horry County Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.
