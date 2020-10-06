S.C. homeowner shoots suspected burglar during attempted break-in, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County deputies are investigating after a homeowner shot a suspected burglar trying to break into a home.
Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, three people tried to break into a home on Walker Circle, deputies said.
That is near Liberty Highway, north of the city of Anderson.
The homeowner shot one of the suspected burglars, the other two ran from the scene, deputies said.
Deputies brought in a K-9 officer to track the other suspects.
So far, there is no update on the condition of the person who was shot.
