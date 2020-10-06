Salvation Army of Horry County looking for bell ringers ahead of holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Are you interested in working for the Salvation Army of Horry County this holiday season?
With Christmas fast approaching, the organization is looking for bell ringers, according to a press release.
Volunteers are also being sought to work all Saturdays for the months of November and December leading up to Christmas at various locations throughout the county, officials said.
For more information on employment or volunteer opportunities with the Salvation Army of Horry County, contact Chris Rawls at 843-957-5908.
Interested parties can also fill out an application in-person at 1415 2nd Avenue in Conway from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 through Oct. 20, and from Oct. 22 through Oct. 23.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.