North Carolina city leaders call for federal reparations

North Carolina city leaders call for federal reparations
FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo, traffic passes a mural of the slave ship Clotilda along Africatown Blvd. in Mobile, Ala. The discovery of the last ship that brought Africans to the United States as slaves may offer a test case for reparations. Relatives of steamship owner Timothy Meaher, who financed the trip in 1860, still live in Mobile, Alabama. So do descendants of the people he enslaved. Many Clotilda descendants say reconciliation with the Meahers would suffice. Others say they want more. The discussion comes as Congress considers whether to create a reparations study commission.(AP Photo/Kevin McGill, File) (Source: Kevin McGill)
By Associated Press | October 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:55 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Officials in the North Carolina city of Durham have called for a federal program that would give reparations to the descendants of people who were enslaved.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the call came in a resolution that passed at a meeting on Monday night.

The resolution stems from a recommendation from the city’s Racial Equity Task Force. Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson said the resolution concerns areas of policy that are outside the city’s purview.

The City Council is also calling for a universal basic income, a guaranteed living wage and an increase to the minimum wage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.