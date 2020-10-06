NAACP plans weekend march calling for Pawleys Island mayor’s resignation

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown branch of the NAACP plans to march through Pawleys Island to continue their efforts for the town mayor’s resignation.
This Saturday, Oct. 10, a march will be held starting at 1 p.m. in Pawleys Island. The location of the march is unclear at this time.
Last week, the NAACP held a briefing in which the members continued their calls for Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry to resign.
The calls for Henry’s resignation come after a now deleted Facebook post on a deadly shooting in Georgetown County that claimed the wife of a father and stepdaughter.
In the post, Henry said because it was a black man accused of shooting white people, there was no outrage.
Henry apologized in September, but the NAACP said an apology is not enough and they’ll march until the mayor resigns from his post.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.