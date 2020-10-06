Memorial ride honoring fallen Myrtle Beach officer set for this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A memorial bike ride in honor of Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher will be held on Saturday.
According to an event posted to Facebook called “RIDE for Jacob!!,” the ride will start at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach.
The first stop will be Whiskey Beach Bar and Grill on North Kings Highway before riding on to Tavern in the Forest, the event states.
Riders are then planning to ride past the Myrtle Beach Police Department before ending at Bar Louie at Broadway at the Beach for a concert with the Southern Country Outlaws.
“Let’s ride to show our support for a hero,” the event page states.
Hancher was killed in the line of duty Saturday night while responding to a domestic call in the area of 14th Avenue South.
