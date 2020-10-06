Man arrested in Myrtle Beach after parents found dead in N.C., according to authorities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody in Myrtle Beach and charged after his parents were found dead in North Carolina over the weekend, authorities said.
According to information from the Johnston County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Selma on Oct. 4 for a wellbeing check. When they arrived, neighbors said that 72-year-old Stephen Michael Boggs Sr. and 71-year-old Brenda McFatter Boggs had not been seen for two months and attempts to contact them were unsuccessful.
“Neighbors stated they had observed the Boggs' son who was reportedly living with the Boggs coming and going from the house frequently,” a press release stated. “Neighbors stated the son had not been seen since the middle of last week and they were still not able to make contact with the Boggs.”
According to law enforcement, deputies were able to make entry into the home and found who they believed to be the Boggs,' along with the family dog, deceased. Authorities said it appeared the couple had been dead for a considerable period of time.
An autopsy reveled that the couple had both been shot, according to the JCSO.
Investigations into the couple’s finances showed recent activity on their account in Myrtle Beach, investigators said.
Johnston County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with the assistance of Horry County Sheriff’s Office investigators, located 53-year-old Stephen Michael Boggs Jr. at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to the release.
Boggs Jr. was taken into custody and charged with the concealment of death of both his parents.
He was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Investigators said that upon his return to Johnston County, Boggs Jr. will be charged with the murder of his parents.
