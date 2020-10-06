Listeria concerns prompts recall of pre-sliced fruit sold at Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A voluntary recall has been expanded for varieties of packaged fruit distributed by Walmart.
Country Fresh is recalling containers of pre-sliced apples, grapes, mangoes, pineapples and cantaloupe as a precautionary measure due to possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The recall involves products labeled “Freshness Guaranteed” that were sent to select Walmart stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
The products were packaged in various size clam shell containers with “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3, 2020, and Oct. 11, 2020.
The initial Country Fresh recall - also due to possible listeria contamination - was for watermelon chunks shipped directly to Walmart and RaceTrac’s retail distribution centers in select stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Country Fresh has not received any reports of illness to date, according to the FDA.
More information on the latest Country Fresh recall can be found here.
