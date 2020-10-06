Jill Biden to visit two North Carolina cities Tuesday

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Jill Biden, former second lady and wife of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is visiting two cities in North Carolina on Tuesday.
She plans to begin the day in Greenville to join a Get Out the Vote rally at Pitt Community College.
There, she plans to speak to local voters and encourage North Carolinians to make a plan to vote, especially as in-person early voting begins on Oct. 15.
Later in the day, she plans to travel to Fayetteville, where she plans to meet with veterans and military families and share how a Biden-Harris administration would honor their sacrifice.
Following this event, she is expected to join a second Get Out the Vote rally, encouraging local voters to make a plan to vote and vote early.
