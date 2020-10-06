‘It is a cowardly act’: Loris mayor sets record straight on police defunding rumors

“This most recent misinformation campaign has truly been effective in that many have reached out to members of the Loris Council on the issue of police funding. It is commendable that so many have responded and we do welcome those responses. However, of the many that have reached out, only a very few have encouraged us to raise property taxes in Loris in order to raise more funding for the police. We on the council will continue to make the tough choices keeping in mind that we are accountable,” Harrelson concluded.