‘It is a cowardly act’: Loris mayor sets record straight on police defunding rumors

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris' mayor is addressing rumors being spread about defunding the police department.
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson issued a statement during Monday night’s meeting about an anonymously mailed postcard that states the city council will possibly be defunding the Loris Police Department.
Harrelson said that nothing could be further from the truth.
“It is a cowardly act to anonymously disseminate misinformation and to use a misinformation campaign to try and coerce a particular political decision,” Harrelson said.
He went on to state that the council has adopted a budget that shows the city’s commitment to police and public safety. Harrelson added that Loris Police Chief Gary Buley has assured the city council that he has the officers that he needs to protect the community.
The Loris Police Department has lost two officers for personal reasons, but the officers were not cut out of the budget and there are candidates in training to replace them, according to Harrelson.
He added that the salaries for police officers are comparable to other similar size cities in South Carolina.
“There is no reason to believe that Loris can or should be competitive with larger cities and resort cities as we have in Horry County,” Harrelson explained. “What is often not considered by many is that a police officer’s benefits package including retirement will nearly equal his or her rate of pay.”
He said that recently the city council has rejected the police department’s request to purchase additional vehicles and equipment, which may have jumpstarted the rumors.
“We are required to make tough choices keeping in mind that we are accountable to our citizens and tax payers (sic) to use their money wisely,” Harrelson explained.
Harrelson said that as a smaller city, money can be harder to come by, but they have made public safety a priority.
“It is a fact for Loris that Loris' public safety budget exceeds all of Loris' property tax revenues in each year. In the most recently approved budget, the police department’s budget comprises 81% of the public safety budget,” Harrelson said.
He added that the city has recently purchased computers for patrol cars, additional bulletproof vests, guns and ammunition and leased to purchase five new vehicles for the police department two years ago.
“This most recent misinformation campaign has truly been effective in that many have reached out to members of the Loris Council on the issue of police funding. It is commendable that so many have responded and we do welcome those responses. However, of the many that have reached out, only a very few have encouraged us to raise property taxes in Loris in order to raise more funding for the police. We on the council will continue to make the tough choices keeping in mind that we are accountable,” Harrelson concluded.
