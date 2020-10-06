Horry County Council passes first reading allowing sale of home to benefit library

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Memorial Library is one step closer to get some improvements done.
The Horry County Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that approves and authorizes the county administrator to take the steps needed to list and sell Luke Rankin’s house in order to benefit the Conway Memorial Library on 5th Avenue.
The Rankin family donated the home to the library, but the library’s board of trustees decided not to keep the property. Instead, the board wants to sell it and use the money to improve the library.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught told WMBF News that the board wants to add administration offices to the library from the sale of the property.
The ordinance must go through two more readings before the sale can happen.
