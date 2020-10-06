’He had a heart of gold’: Scout Master recalls slain MBPD officer’s time as an Eagle Scout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before Myrtle Beach police Pfc. Jacob Hancher became a police officer and volunteer firefighter, he was an Eagle Scout with Troop 417 in his hometown of Waldorf, Maryland.
Steve Foster, his Scout Master, said his love for public service started at a young age.
“When I needed someone’s help to do something. Jacob, seemingly, was always there,” Foster said.
Hancher joined troop 417 in 2009. He quickly rose through the ranks to become an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank of Boy Scouts of America, before he turned 18 years old.
“Just one of those young people that you knew would leave a mark on his community no matter where he happened to be,” Foster said.
Foster said Hancher always jumped at the chance to volunteer for community service projects. He also served as a mentor to the younger scouts before aging out of the program.
“Jacob was an incredibly kindhearted young man, eager to help, never a bit of trouble,” Foster said.
Hancher’s vow to public servitude remained with him as he moved to Horry County.
Hancher became a volunteer firefighter. He served just under a year as a police officer when he was shot and killed responding to a domestic call.
“It’s a bad time in Myrtle Beach right now,” Phil Bethune, President-Elect of BSA Pee Dee Area Council, said. “We’re not used to this type of incident and my heart goes out to him and his family.”
Bethune said the program teaches youth about being a servant to their community.
Hancher was the epitome of what the Boy Scouts stand for: kindness, leadership, and bravery.
“Obviously, he [Hancher] took it to another degree, which is outstanding,” Bethune said.
“It’s quite a blow that he’s no longer with us, but not surprising that he devoted his life to make others safe,” Foster said.
Bethune said the organization has offered to serve as ushers for Hancher’s funeral.
