Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The McMillan-Small Funeral Home announced service arrangements for Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty over the weekend.
According to information from Steve McMillan, a public viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the convention center.
According to McMillan, Hancher will be laid to rest next week in Waldorf, Maryland. He added that a private viewing for the family will take place at the funeral home as well.
CONTINUED COVERAGE: Remembering Ofc. Jacob Hancher
A candlelight rosary vigil for Hancher will be held Wednesday night in the columbarium at the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where he was a parishioner.
Hancher and another Myrtle Beach officer were responding to a domestic call in the area of 14th Avenue South late Saturday night when shots were fired, according to authorities.
In addition to Hancher, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, died as a result of the shooting.
The second officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
