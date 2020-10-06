Florence firefighters rule seafood restaurant fire as accidental

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators have ruled a fire at a Florence seafood restaurant as accidental.
The Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Orangeland Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market on South Irby Street.
When firefighters arrived, the saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.
Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said the fire moved from the storage room into the seafood market.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
Johnson added that there was some water damage done to the buffet dining room area.
There were no reported injuries from the fire.
