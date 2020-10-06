FIRST ALERT: Morning fog and a big warm up for Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Areas of dense fog are likely early Wednesday followed by a big afternoon warm up.
Tonight will see cloudy skies and a sprinkle or two possible this evening with areas of dense fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will be quite mild, dropping into the lower to middle 60s.
Wednesday morning will see areas of dense fog through the morning commute. The fog will gradually burn off by late morning with increasing sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb all the way into the lower 80s inland and to near 80 along the Grand Strand.
Warm weather will stick around through the rest of the work week with increasing humidity. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s each afternoon with overnight temperatures warming to near 70 by the end of the week.
By the weekend, increasing humidity and moisture from Delta will start to arrive in the area and lead to a few showers or storms at times, but the steadiest and heaviest rain will remain well north and west of the region. Weekend rain chances will peak around 30% by Sunday. Temperatures will remain very warm with afternoon readings continuing to climb to around 80.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.