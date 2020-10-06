FIRST ALERT: Clouds and showers arrive for today

By Friday-Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s but the tropical moisture will be in full force from what is left of Delta as it works inland, making landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday night. For us, we keep an eye on the track of the low pressure system and the tropical moisture. As of now, rain chances look to increase on Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms will move in associated with the tropical moisture. The timing of this is still up in the air as the GFS likes an earlier arrival and the Euro likes a later arrival with rain continuing on Monday. For now, just know that the forecast will change but scattered showers and storms are likely for those weekend plans.