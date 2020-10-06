FIRST ALERT: Clouds and showers arrive for today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are similar to the start of the work week this morning with the lower 60s along the beaches and the mid 50s inland. Despite the nice start, our weather today is not the best.
Clouds will thicken up throughout the day as a quick-hitting disturbance moves past the Carolinas just off the beaches. In return, cloud cover and scattered showers will move in for the afternoon hours, keeping those temperatures cooler with the highs today. Highs will reach the lower 70s along the beaches with more clouds and hit and miss showers. Inland, highs will reach the mid 70s with an isolated shower or two. The best chances for rain today are the closer you get to the sand.
Clouds will clear out behind this system for Wednesday and part of Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The mugginess will start to increase, especially by the end of the week and into the weekend. We will stay rain free on Wednesday and Thursday but cloud cover will increase late Thursday and into Friday, keeping Friday under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
By Friday-Sunday, highs will be in the upper 70s but the tropical moisture will be in full force from what is left of Delta as it works inland, making landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday night. For us, we keep an eye on the track of the low pressure system and the tropical moisture. As of now, rain chances look to increase on Saturday and Sunday with more cloud cover. Scattered showers and storms will move in associated with the tropical moisture. The timing of this is still up in the air as the GFS likes an earlier arrival and the Euro likes a later arrival with rain continuing on Monday. For now, just know that the forecast will change but scattered showers and storms are likely for those weekend plans.
