Everything you need to know about cleaning your dryer vents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Dryer Vents should be cleaned yearly. Fires can start when you have a clogged dryer vent and 16,000 fires happen a year because of them being clogged.
Hiring someone to come and clean your dryer vent is the best way to go! The process takes around an hour.
Bactronix says when they come into a home to clean a dryer vent, they run a brush that is hooked to a strong vacuum through your ducts. They have special equipment with an HD camera that goes in your vent.
It’s about 100 dollars once a year for that piece of mind knowing your dryer vent is clean!
