Digital billboards pay tribute to Myrtle Beach officer killed in the line of duty

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Digital billboards around Myrtle Beach are paying tribute to Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed during a shooting Saturday night while on duty.
Coastal Outdoor Advertising posted a photo of one of the billboards to its Facebook page. The image is a black background with a thin blue line running through the center, with the words “PFC Jacob Hancher End of Watch 10-3-20.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of PFC Jacob Hancher and the Myrtle Beach Police Department,” Coastal Outdoor Advertising’s post stated.
Hancher and another Myrtle Beach officer were responding to a domestic call late Saturday night when gunfire erupted.
Both Hancher and the suspect, identified as 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, died in the shooting. The second officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
