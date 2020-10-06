DHEC: Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 17 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 693 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 147,800 and those who have died to 3,275, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 62 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. It was the second-highest number of new cases in the state, second only to Richland County’s 83. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 5,383 and the percent positive was 12.9%.
Of South Carolina’s 9,924 inpatient hospital beds, 7,728 are in use for a 77.87% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 655 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 167 are in ICU and 87 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
