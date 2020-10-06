Conway Christmas events approved by city council

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway City Council approved the event permits for two popular holiday happenings during Monday’s meeting.
According to information from the city, both the Conway Christmas Parade and the Rivertown Christmas Celebration had their events approved under the meeting’s consent agenda.
“Did you hear? SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN!” a post on the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page stated in reference to the annual Christmas Parade.
The parade is set for Dec. 12 at 10 a.m., according to the Conway Chamber.
“We are so excited to celebrate Christmas in downtown Conway with you all,” the chamber’s Facebook post stated.
The Rivertown Christmas Celebration will take place each Thursday night in December.
