Cause of structure fire in Florence undetermined, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after a structure fire Monday night in Florence.
Crews were dispatched to a blaze in the 1100 block of E. Pine Street around 10:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.
Fire was found coming from the rear of the two-story structure when crews arrived at the scene, officials said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control after about 30 minutes, the release stated.
Officials said the cause of the fire was undetermined, and the Florence Police Department has been called in to investigate.
