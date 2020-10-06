Aunt of fallen MBPD officer on how family is coping: 'The initial shock is not over’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During the past few days, we’ve all come to know Pfc. Jacob Hancher as a police officer and volunteer firefighter who dedicated his life to serving others and the Myrtle Beach community.
Hancher killed during a shooting while responding to a domestic call Saturday night.
Hancher’s aunt, Cheryl Kidd, wants the world to remember her nephew for being a great man that will forever be missed.
Kidd described Hancher as the type of person you couldn’t help but like. She said even as a kid, Hancher was the type of person that got along with everyone and never looked like he was having a bad day.
She recalled one of the last memories she had with Hancher during a Thanksgiving family gathering before the pandemic hit. She said Hancher’s face lit up because he was proud to be joining the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“Jacob had recently been told he was a police officer and he could not have been prouder,” Kidd said. “I still remember looking up at Jacob and seeing him beam. Just the excitement, he could not wait. I’m so glad that’s one of the last memories. I wish I had other memories but with COVID, it got really difficult to get together as a family.”
Right now, Kidd said the family is doing all they can to deal with his loss, as they try to manage through the pain the best way they can.
“I think the initial shock is not over,” Kidd said. “I think now, [we’re] trying to get through some of the details. I know my brother and my sister-and-law, they’re going through a lot of the details. It’s one of those things, you’re going through your day then suddenly it hits you like, ‘Man, this is real.’”
Kidd said watching the news and seeing her nephew’s name is difficult to process. However, she said the family has found a bit of comfort knowing Hancher was doing what he loved most until that fateful day.
“I know Jacob enough that when that call came in, Jacob did what he needed to do and that was his job,” Kidd said. “I know he didn’t hesitate. I know he didn’t think twice and he did what he knew he should of been doing. And that gives us comfort to know there are people out there dedicated to what they know is their life calling. He loved what he did and everyone around him knew it. He made you proud.”
Kidd added that the outpouring of support from the Myrtle Beach community means so much to the family, as they try to get through this very painful chapter.
“I’ve only been to Myrtle Beach one time in my entire life,” Kidd said. “Seeing the way the community is rallying around the police department there and rallying around my family, it’s amazing to see that. To be honest, if you were to turn on any news channel you’re not going to see a lot of that. It’s amazing to me how the community there is so loving and supportive and appreciative, not just for Jacob, but appreciative for what so many men and women [that serve] are doing every day. Thank you Myrtle Beach for rallying around our family and showing us how much you value Jacob and the men and women that do this every day.”
The McMillan-Small Funeral Home announced service arrangements for Hancher. A public viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public funeral service will take place Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at the convention center.
