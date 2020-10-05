Three additional FSD1 schools receive $5K grant for gardens

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will enable three more Florence School District One schools to start a garden, officials said Monday.
According to a press release from Florence School District One, the grant was awarded to Lester Elementary, Timrod Elementary and Wallace Gregg Elementary.
“Many of the schools that have gardens already were able to start them after receiving a grant from the City of Florence and the local ‘Eat Smart, Move More’ chapter,” said Jeff Murrie, Florence One Schools Farm to School coordinator. “These three schools, unfortunately, did not qualify for that grant because they are located outside of the city limits. I was thrilled that the grant application I submitted on their behalf to the Duke Energy Foundation was approved.”
Officials said over 50% of schools in Florence School District One currently have a school-based garden.
“We are excited to begin our school-based garden at Timrod Elementary,” said Timrod Elementary Principal Elizabeth Jackson. "This project will help our students become more responsible while learning about agriculture and its importance in our world.”
