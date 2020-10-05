Student Spotlight: High school senior swimmer learns virtually while also taking college classes

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In this week’s student spotlight, Conway High School senior, Sarah Courtney, is taking virtual classes full-time, earning college credits and is the only female senior swimmer on the swim team.
She was nominated by one of her teachers.
One of her favorite parts about being a student at Conway High School is the relationships she’s made.
“I’ve met a lot of good people at Conway and their friendships is really what got me through high school,” stated Courtney.
During her time at CHS she has been involved in the swim team, acapella choir, English Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Social Studies Honor Society and the Conway Crazies school spirit club.
One of the proudest moments for Courtney is swim meets.
“Because it’s an individual sport, so you race and try to beat your last time, so that’s when I felt most accomplished because I felt good about myself when I beat my time,” she explained.
Right now, Courtney is taking English and Spanish 101 at Horry Georgetown Technical College for early college credit and said the full-time virtual learning has been different.
“I have three classes right now, two are at tech, so I only have at the high school that’s why I did virtual, because my other two were already virtual, so there’s pros and cons. I can get my schoolwork done in the morning and have the rest of the day to do whatever, but it’s also difficult because I don’t see my friends like I normally would.”
Courtney said she hopes to attend college at Coastal Carolina University or the College of Charleston. She is still undecided on her major but said she loves being around children so she could possibly become a teacher.
