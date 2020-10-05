Marlboro County School District moves to Phase 2; students to attend 2 days a week

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School Board voted in favor of moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Monday night.
The move impacts families who did not choose the Marlboro County School District’s Virtual Academy.
During Phase 1, students would take part in face-to-face learning one day a week, with digital learning the other four days.
In Phase 2, face-to-face instruction moves to an A/B schedule.
Group A students will meet on Mondays and Tuesday and Group B students will meet on Thursdays and Friday, while Wednesday will be planning/cleaning days.
Superintendent Gregory McCord explained that students who attended school on either Monday or Tuesday will be Group A, and students who attended school Thursday or Friday will be Group B.
“We believe at this time based on the information that we have received and reviewed (weekly) by SC DHEC and our most recent survey of constituents, we can safely offer this option,” McCord said in an email.
Phase 2 will take effect on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.