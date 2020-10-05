Horry County Schools creates dashboard showing confirmed COVID-19 cases at schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has created a dashboard that lets families know how many confirmed coronavirus cases are in the district and at which schools.
The dashboard shows the total number of cases for the school district along with the number of active positive cases in the district.
It also displays the total number of cases in each school and the number of current positive cases.
MORE INFORMATION | Horry County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard
“The health and well-being of our students and employees are top priorities for Horry County Schools. As one means for having a better understanding of the health of our learning environments, the district is closely monitoring COVID-19 positive test results which HCS nurses have confirmed with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control,” the district stated on its website.
The district began collecting data on Sept. 4.
As of Monday, Oct. 5, there have been 39 total COVID-19 cases within the school district, 12 are staff and 27 are students. The dashboard shows that within the past seven days, there have been 16 confirmed cases. Ten of the cases are students and six are staff members.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to clarify how many times a week the dashboard will be updated with the new case numbers.
