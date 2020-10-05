’He had this pureness about him’: Friends, co-workers remember slain Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends of fallen Myrtle Beach officer Jacob Hancher describe him as having a passion for helping others.
Along with being a Myrtle Beach police officer, Hancher spent half of his time as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.
At Fire Station 45 on International Drive is a locker still full of Jacob Hancher’s gear.
“He was just on a call with us for a building fire at Brightwater nursing home on Thursday night,” said firefighter Stephen Addezio.
Hancher joined the fire station in 2015. On Monday, flowers were placed on Hancher’s locker. Addezio said Hancher considered the station his second home.
“He always did what was right,” Addezio said. “He went out of his way to help others.”
Addezio, like the rest of station 45, was there for Hancher on his journey to becoming a Myrtle Beach police officer. As a retired officer himself, the pain of losing a brother in blue runs deep.
“It hits even harder knowing what is entailed in the field being a law enforcement officer going on a call like that and with such a tragic ending, it hurts even more,” he said.
“He was so young and he was such a good person,” said Stina Arnold, who cut Hancher’s hair.
To Arnold, Hancher was a loyal customer turned friend.
“He had this pureness about him that you don’t encounter a lot,” Arnold said.
She said the last thing he said to her was, “I’ll see you again in a month.”
“It’s just heartbreaking to know he won’t ever sit in my chair again and just cut up and make me smile and laugh,” she said.
It’s Hancher’s kindhearted, wholesome personality that people who knew him said he’ll be remembered for.
“He will be remembered as a caring compassionate person who gave his life for the community,” Addezio said.
