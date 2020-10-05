Florence County man arrested, charged in statewide tax evasion investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man has been arrested in connection to a statewide tax evasion investigation.
Christopher Carroway, 50, is charged with four counts of tax evasion.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue stated that Carroway filed documents with his employer to evade or “materially reduce” South Carolina Income Tax withholdings from his pay.
Between 2015 and 2018, Carroway failed to pay $15,499 in state taxes, according to arrest warrants.
If convicted Carroway faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.
He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center because the business is located in Darlington County.
Carroway is the 18th arrest made in the past two weeks as part of a tax evasion investigation.
The earnings of 18 defendants totaled more than $8 million, and they evaded more than $380,000 in state taxes, according to the state Department of Revenue.
