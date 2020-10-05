Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week

By Andrew Dockery
Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re beginning the work week with a cool and comfortable start to the week. It’s another cold morning as you step out the door with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s this morning.

Today's forecast is fall-like and comfortable.
Today's forecast is fall-like and comfortable.(WMBF)

Highs this afternoon will be pleasant with the mid 70s and sunshine for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. If you don’t have plans, get out and enjoy the sunshine!

There is a slim chance of a shower or two for Tuesday.
There is a slim chance of a shower or two for Tuesday.(WMBF)

Our next rain chance will arrive on Tuesday with just a slim 20% chance of a shower or storm along the beaches. Look for partly cloudy skies to return with that isolated rain chance to arrive later in the day on Tuesday and continue into the overnight hours. This will not impact Tuesday plans by much. Not everyone will even see the rain! This will be a quick-hitting low coastal trough that will only bring a brief chance for those Tuesday evening plans.

Highs will climb into Thursday before a drop in temperatures arrive for the weekend.
Highs will climb into Thursday before a drop in temperatures arrive for the weekend.(WMBF)

Highs on Wednesday-Thursday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s bringing our highs back to what they should be for this time of year. Normal for this time of year is at 78°.

Our eyes will still be focused on Tropical Depression 26 which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this point, it’s far too early to tell if we will get any rain from this system but we are going to put those isolated chances in the forecast for the weekend just to be on the safe side. Stay with us as we keep an eye on the track. Tropical moisture could impact our forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.

