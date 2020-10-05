FIRST ALERT: Comfortable start to the week

Our eyes will still be focused on Tropical Depression 26 which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this point, it’s far too early to tell if we will get any rain from this system but we are going to put those isolated chances in the forecast for the weekend just to be on the safe side. Stay with us as we keep an eye on the track. Tropical moisture could impact our forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.